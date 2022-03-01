Maruti Suzuki India February auto sales falls marginally YoY to 1,64,056 units

Maruti Suzuki India recorded a total sales of 1,64,056 units in February 2022, down 0.25% as against 1,64,469 units sold in February 2021.

Total sales in the month includes domestic sales of 1,37,607 units, sales to other OEM of 2,428 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 24,021 units.

On a sequential basis, however, the company's total sales have improved by 6.26%. The auto maker had sold 1,54,379 units in January 2022.

While domestic sales fell by 8.46% to 1,40,035 units, exports jumped 109.13% to 24,021 units in February 2022 over February 2021.

The company further stated that, "The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles which are primarily sold in domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact."

Maruti Suzuki India recorded 48% decline in net profit to Rs 1,011.3 crore on as net sales remained flat at Rs 22,187.6 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India lost 0.50% to end at Rs 8,312.35 on Monday, 28 February 2022. Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

The domestic stock market will remain shut today, 1 March 2022, on account of Mahashivratri.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

