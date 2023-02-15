EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit rises 10.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.89% to Rs 9916.61 crore

Net profit of EID Parry (India) rose 10.11% to Rs 250.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 227.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.89% to Rs 9916.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6528.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9916.616528.659.119.40755.19618.07663.71534.35250.89227.86

