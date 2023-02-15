JUST IN
EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit rises 10.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.89% to Rs 9916.61 crore

Net profit of EID Parry (India) rose 10.11% to Rs 250.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 227.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.89% to Rs 9916.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6528.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9916.616528.65 52 OPM %9.119.40 -PBDT755.19618.07 22 PBT663.71534.35 24 NP250.89227.86 10

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:47 IST

