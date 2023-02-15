Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit rises 19.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 74.65% to Rs 56.71 crore

Net profit of Riddhi Corporate Services rose 19.44% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 74.65% to Rs 56.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.56.7132.4718.1424.028.407.123.382.892.582.16

