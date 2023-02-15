Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit declines 75.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.14% to Rs 105.14 croreNet profit of Supriya Lifescience declined 75.98% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.14% to Rs 105.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 117.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales105.14117.00 -10 OPM %13.3532.80 -PBDT15.5942.67 -63 PBT12.6440.07 -68 NP9.5239.64 -76
