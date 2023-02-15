Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit declines 75.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.14% to Rs 105.14 crore

Net profit of Supriya Lifescience declined 75.98% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.14% to Rs 105.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 117.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.105.14117.0013.3532.8015.5942.6712.6440.079.5239.64

