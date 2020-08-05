EID Parry (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 29.33 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 32.49% to Rs 4142.09 crore

Net profit of EID Parry (India) reported to Rs 29.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 27.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 32.49% to Rs 4142.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3126.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4142.093126.4410.395.12359.2858.13275.53-11.0129.33-27.70

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)