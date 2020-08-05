EID Parry (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 29.33 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.53% in the March 2020 quarter
West Leisure Resorts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 32.49% to Rs 4142.09 croreNet profit of EID Parry (India) reported to Rs 29.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 27.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 32.49% to Rs 4142.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3126.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4142.093126.44 32 OPM %10.395.12 -PBDT359.2858.13 518 PBT275.53-11.01 LP NP29.33-27.70 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU