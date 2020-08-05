JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

AMJ Land Holdings standalone net profit rises 9.76% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

EID Parry (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 29.33 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 32.49% to Rs 4142.09 crore

Net profit of EID Parry (India) reported to Rs 29.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 27.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 32.49% to Rs 4142.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3126.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4142.093126.44 32 OPM %10.395.12 -PBDT359.2858.13 518 PBT275.53-11.01 LP NP29.33-27.70 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 13:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU