RBI Places NBFC-MFIs' Average Base Rate At 9.21% For Current Quarter

The Reserve of India (RBI) has communicated that the applicable average base rate to be charged by Non- Financial Company - Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) to their borrowers for the quarter beginning April 01, 2019 will be 9.21%.

It may be recalled that the Reserve had, in its circular dated February 7, 2014, issued to NBFC-MFIs regarding pricing of credit, stated that it will, on the last working day of every quarter, advise the average of the base rates of the five largest commercial banks for the purpose of arriving at the interest rates to be charged by NBFC-MFIs to its borrowers in the ensuing quarter.

