Eimco Elecon (India) consolidated net profit declines 84.97% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.12% to Rs 31.70 crore

Net profit of Eimco Elecon (India) declined 84.97% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 45.12% to Rs 31.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.04% to Rs 9.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.59% to Rs 107.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 184.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

31.7057.76107.91184.73-1.8614.305.4213.651.9411.8016.1235.350.3210.5610.2830.371.187.859.4923.17

