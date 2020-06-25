JUST IN
Eimco Elecon (India) consolidated net profit declines 84.97% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.12% to Rs 31.70 crore

Net profit of Eimco Elecon (India) declined 84.97% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 45.12% to Rs 31.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.04% to Rs 9.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.59% to Rs 107.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 184.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales31.7057.76 -45 107.91184.73 -42 OPM %-1.8614.30 -5.4213.65 - PBDT1.9411.80 -84 16.1235.35 -54 PBT0.3210.56 -97 10.2830.37 -66 NP1.187.85 -85 9.4923.17 -59

