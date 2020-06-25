Goldiam International standalone net profit declines 33.53% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.70% to Rs 32.92 croreNet profit of Goldiam International declined 33.53% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.70% to Rs 32.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.76% to Rs 19.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.56% to Rs 162.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 169.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales32.9230.01 10 162.09169.83 -5 OPM %5.1316.83 -10.4111.90 - PBDT5.028.00 -37 27.4829.92 -8 PBT4.507.48 -40 25.5327.94 -9 NP3.314.98 -34 19.0419.58 -3
