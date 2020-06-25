Goldiam International standalone net profit declines 33.53% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.70% to Rs 32.92 crore

Net profit of Goldiam International declined 33.53% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.70% to Rs 32.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.76% to Rs 19.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.56% to Rs 162.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 169.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

