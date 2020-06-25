Apar Industries consolidated net profit declines 46.64% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 26.21% to Rs 1800.88 croreNet profit of Apar Industries declined 46.64% to Rs 23.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.21% to Rs 1800.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2440.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.67% to Rs 135.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 136.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.34% to Rs 7403.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7905.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1800.882440.60 -26 7403.957905.51 -6 OPM %5.895.54 -6.435.92 - PBDT55.6488.08 -37 256.53282.89 -9 PBT32.5770.45 -54 169.41216.22 -22 NP23.3343.72 -47 135.15136.06 -1
