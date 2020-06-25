Apar Industries consolidated net profit declines 46.64% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.21% to Rs 1800.88 crore

Net profit of Apar Industries declined 46.64% to Rs 23.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.21% to Rs 1800.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2440.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.67% to Rs 135.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 136.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.34% to Rs 7403.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7905.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1800.882440.607403.957905.515.895.546.435.9255.6488.08256.53282.8932.5770.45169.41216.2223.3343.72135.15136.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)