Lupin gets EIR from USFDA for Nagpur facility

Lupin announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its new injectable facility located in Nagpur, India.The EIR was issued post the last inspection of the facility conducted from 17 October 2022 to 29 October 2022.
Nilesh Gupta, managing director, Lupin said, Our injectable facility at Nagpur is designed to the highest quality standards and adheres to international regulations with advanced technology and equipment. We are committed to bringing an important portfolio of injectables addressing unmet needs from the facility.
Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.
The company reported 71.9% drop in net profit to Rs 153.5 crore despite of 3.8% rise in net sales to Rs to Rs 4,244.6 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
The scrip declined 0.53% to Rs 678.70 on the BSE.
