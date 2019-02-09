JUST IN
Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit rises 983.82% in the December 2018 quarter
Sales decline 28.69% to Rs 19.98 crore

Sales decline 28.69% to Rs 19.98 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries rose 983.82% to Rs 7.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 28.69% to Rs 19.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales19.9828.02 -29 OPM %45.4533.30 -PBDT9.6410.10 -5 PBT9.589.98 -4 NP7.370.68 984

