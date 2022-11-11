Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 20.19% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 29.63% in the March 2022 quarter
Magna Electro Castings standalone net profit rises 100.89% in the September 2022 quarter
Investment & Precision Castings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Industrials stocks rise
Nitin Castings standalone net profit rises 23.13% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 53.10% to Rs 1784.15 croreNet profit of Electrosteel Castings declined 20.19% to Rs 52.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 66.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.10% to Rs 1784.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1165.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1784.151165.38 53 OPM %8.6511.27 -PBDT101.99112.22 -9 PBT71.8582.96 -13 NP52.8566.22 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU