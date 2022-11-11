JUST IN
Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 20.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.10% to Rs 1784.15 crore

Net profit of Electrosteel Castings declined 20.19% to Rs 52.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 66.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.10% to Rs 1784.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1165.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1784.151165.38 53 OPM %8.6511.27 -PBDT101.99112.22 -9 PBT71.8582.96 -13 NP52.8566.22 -20

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:53 IST

