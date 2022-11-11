Parmeshwari Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 37.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.14% to Rs 38.03 crore

Net profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills rose 37.35% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 38.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.38.0333.329.369.272.251.881.371.061.140.83

