Parmeshwari Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 37.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.14% to Rs 38.03 croreNet profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills rose 37.35% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 38.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales38.0333.32 14 OPM %9.369.27 -PBDT2.251.88 20 PBT1.371.06 29 NP1.140.83 37
