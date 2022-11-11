Futuristic Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 81.82% to Rs 0.02 croreNet Loss of Futuristic Solutions reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 81.82% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.020.11 -82 OPM %-400.009.09 -PBDT-0.030.01 PL PBT-0.030 0 NP-0.03-0.01 -200
