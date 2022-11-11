MOIL standalone net profit declines 54.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.30% to Rs 235.99 crore

Net profit of MOIL declined 54.60% to Rs 27.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 60.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 24.30% to Rs 235.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 311.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.235.99311.7314.0926.0454.07103.5426.9978.5527.3560.24

