MOIL standalone net profit declines 54.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.30% to Rs 235.99 croreNet profit of MOIL declined 54.60% to Rs 27.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 60.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 24.30% to Rs 235.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 311.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales235.99311.73 -24 OPM %14.0926.04 -PBDT54.07103.54 -48 PBT26.9978.55 -66 NP27.3560.24 -55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU