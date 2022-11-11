Step Two Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Step Two Corporation remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.110.1045.4540.000.040.040.040.040.030.03

