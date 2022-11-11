Step Two Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Step Two Corporation remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.110.10 10 OPM %45.4540.00 -PBDT0.040.04 0 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.030.03 0
