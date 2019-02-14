Electrotherm (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 46.19 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.33% to Rs 922.91 croreNet profit of Electrotherm (India) reported to Rs 46.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.33% to Rs 922.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 730.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales922.91730.54 26 OPM %8.784.40 -PBDT78.8631.08 154 PBT46.19-4.58 LP NP46.19-4.58 LP
