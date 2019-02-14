Zodiac Clothing Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.67% to Rs 60.79 croreNet profit of Zodiac Clothing Company reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.67% to Rs 60.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 57.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales60.7957.53 6 OPM %1.12-7.54 -PBDT2.83-3.86 LP PBT0.26-6.48 LP NP0.32-5.13 LP
