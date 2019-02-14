Wim Plast standalone net profit declines 21.46% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.80% to Rs 83.53 croreNet profit of Wim Plast declined 21.46% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 5.80% to Rs 83.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 88.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales83.5388.67 -6 OPM %19.5521.64 -PBDT16.6719.40 -14 PBT12.2515.31 -20 NP8.0910.30 -21
