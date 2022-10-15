Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 118.18% to Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) declined 61.90% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 118.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.240.11 118 OPM %-12.50-63.64 -PBDT0.080.21 -62 PBT0.080.21 -62 NP0.080.21 -62
