Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 118.18% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) declined 61.90% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 118.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.240.11-12.50-63.640.080.210.080.210.080.21

