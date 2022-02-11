Elgi Equipments bucks trend after Q3 PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 42 cr

-
ALSO READ
Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 55.25% in the September 2021 quarter
Elgi Equipment climbs 13% in six sessions
Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.79 crore in the September 2021 quarter
Elgi Equipments hits all time high; jumps 20% in two days
Volumes soar at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter
-
Elgi Equipments rose 2.79% to Rs 399.85 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 20.57% to Rs 41.73 crore on 19.84% rise in net sales to Rs 655.62 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) jumped 39.17% to Rs 63.67 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Total expenses rose 18.64% year-on-year to Rs 602.49 crore in Q3 December 2021. Cost of raw material consumed rose 32.45% to Rs 310.27 crore during the quarter.
Except for the Australia where the impact of COVID was more pronounced, the company performed well in India and other international markets. The company said its automotive business also performed well.
The company said it expects to deliver moderate growth in Q4 March 2022 over the corresponding period of the last financial year.
Elgi Equipments is a global air compressor manufacturer with a broad line of innovative and technologically superior compressed air systems.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU