Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 765.92 points or 2.18% at 34401.16 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Persistent Systems Ltd (down 4.35%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 4.22%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 4.02%),Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (down 3.74%),Coforge Ltd (down 3.6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 3.56%), Mindtree Ltd (down 3.54%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 3.51%), Mphasis Ltd (down 3.4%), and Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 3.39%).

On the other hand, Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.53%), NIIT Ltd (up 3.14%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 1.57%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 622.37 or 1.06% at 58303.66.

The Nifty 50 index was down 178.15 points or 1.01% at 17427.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 332.57 points or 1.14% at 28913.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 103.2 points or 1.18% at 8657.15.

On BSE,1025 shares were trading in green, 2222 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

