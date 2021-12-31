Responsive Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IDFC Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd and Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 December 2021.

IDFC Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd and Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 December 2021.

Responsive Industries Ltd soared 15.99% to Rs 174.8 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49698 shares in the past one month.

IDFC Ltd spiked 10.87% to Rs 61.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indigo Paints Ltd surged 10.60% to Rs 2148.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1998 shares in the past one month.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd gained 7.04% to Rs 3556.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11232 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5172 shares in the past one month.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd exploded 7.00% to Rs 646. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28533 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6148 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)