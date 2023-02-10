Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.99 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 103.72 croreNet profit of Elgi Rubber Company reported to Rs 16.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 103.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 100.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales103.72100.55 3 OPM %10.392.08 -PBDT12.896.97 85 PBT8.802.67 230 NP16.99-5.47 LP
