Maitri Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.32% to Rs 3.11 croreNet loss of Maitri Enterprises reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.32% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.113.10 0 OPM %-1.935.81 -PBDT-0.100.23 PL PBT-0.110.21 PL NP-0.120.20 PL
