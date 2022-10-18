JUST IN
Elixir Capital consolidated net profit rises 453.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.05% to Rs 7.59 crore

Net profit of Elixir Capital rose 453.29% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.597.09 7 OPM %82.7479.55 -PBDT6.045.31 14 PBT5.975.22 14 NP16.823.04 453

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 14:23 IST

