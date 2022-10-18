Elixir Capital consolidated net profit rises 453.29% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Elixir Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.95 crore in the June 2022 quarter
QNET India introduces the elixir of health with the launch of a wholesome new range of Nutriplus Monofloral honey
Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 0.94% in the March 2022 quarter
Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 42.19% in the June 2022 quarter
A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 4.83% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 7.05% to Rs 7.59 croreNet profit of Elixir Capital rose 453.29% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.597.09 7 OPM %82.7479.55 -PBDT6.045.31 14 PBT5.975.22 14 NP16.823.04 453
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU