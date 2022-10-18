Elixir Capital consolidated net profit rises 453.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.05% to Rs 7.59 crore

Net profit of Elixir Capital rose 453.29% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.597.0982.7479.556.045.315.975.2216.823.04

