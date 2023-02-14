Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit rises 17.31% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.04% to Rs 16.23 croreNet profit of Mercury Laboratories rose 17.31% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.04% to Rs 16.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.2315.60 4 OPM %3.579.04 -PBDT1.081.35 -20 PBT0.450.73 -38 NP0.610.52 17
