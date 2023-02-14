Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit rises 17.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.04% to Rs 16.23 crore

Net profit of Mercury Laboratories rose 17.31% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.04% to Rs 16.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.16.2315.603.579.041.081.350.450.730.610.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)