Emami hikes stake in Brillare Science

Emami announced that it increased its stake in Brillare Science from 77.53% to 80.59%.

Emami has acquired 3,01,160 equity shares of Brillare Science. Incorporated in 2015 by Jigar Patel, Brillare is a professional beauty care brand for salon which operates under 2 brands - Brillare Science and Root Deep.

Prior to the incorporation, the business was being carried on through a partnership firm under the name and style of Brillare Science. It has omni-channel presence with good mix of online & offline channel. In offline the products are sold in and through professional salons. All the products are based on natural ingredients and company also mentions "Nature Score" on some of the products. Its turnover for financial year 2021-22 was Rs 17.72 crore.

The company said that price of shares has not been disclosed due to reason of confidentiality.

Emami is one of India's leading FMCG Companies engaged in manufacturing & marketing of personal care & healthcare products with an enviable portfolio of household brand names such as Boro Plus, Navratna, Fair and Handsome, Zandu Balm, Kesh King, Zandu Pancharishta, Mentho Plus Balm and others.

The company's profit declined 0.6% to Rs 184.18 crore despite of 3.4% rise in net sales to Rs 813.75 crore in Q2 FY22.

Shares of Emami was down 1.04% at Rs 437 on the BSE.

