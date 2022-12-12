Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 12.19 points or 0.17% at 7112.17 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (up 9.93%), Steel Exchange India Ltd (up 4.94%),SEPC Ltd (up 4.75%),Nelcast Ltd (up 4.71%),JMC Projects (India) Ltd (up 4.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.29%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 4.01%), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (up 3.7%), Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 2.97%), and ITD Cementation India Ltd (up 2.72%).

On the other hand, Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd (down 3.45%), Astra Microwave Products Ltd (down 2.68%), and Atul Auto Ltd (down 2.56%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 99.26 or 0.16% at 62082.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.25 points or 0.16% at 18467.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 37.28 points or 0.13% at 29595.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.28 points or 0.11% at 9224.98.

On BSE,1335 shares were trading in green, 1601 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

