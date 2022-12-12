Oil and Gas shares edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 23.64 points or 0.12% at 20367.54 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.04%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.78%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.56%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.39%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.61%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.28%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 99.26 or 0.16% at 62082.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.25 points or 0.16% at 18467.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 37.28 points or 0.13% at 29595.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.28 points or 0.11% at 9224.98.

On BSE,1335 shares were trading in green, 1601 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

