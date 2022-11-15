Emami Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 446, down 1.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.76% in last one year as compared to a 1.85% rally in NIFTY and a 12.07% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Emami Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 446, down 1.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 18332.9. The Sensex is at 61625.93, up 0%.Emami Ltd has eased around 3.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43919.15, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 87037 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.58 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

