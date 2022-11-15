Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd, Marksans Pharma Ltd and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 November 2022.

Gabriel India Ltd soared 8.61% to Rs 177.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28175 shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd spiked 7.31% to Rs 58.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd surged 6.87% to Rs 133.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Marksans Pharma Ltd advanced 5.58% to Rs 53.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd spurt 5.47% to Rs 259.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

