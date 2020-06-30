Emami Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.85% to Rs 374.58 crore

Net loss of Emami Paper Mills reported to Rs 31.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 374.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 360.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 43.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.50% to Rs 1515.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1538.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

