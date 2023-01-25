Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 21.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.82% to Rs 892.51 crore

Net profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT declined 21.61% to Rs 163.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 208.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.82% to Rs 892.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 763.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.892.51763.9976.4479.20472.13427.36189.57228.48163.21208.21

