Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 21.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.82% to Rs 892.51 crore

Net profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT declined 21.61% to Rs 163.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 208.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.82% to Rs 892.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 763.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales892.51763.99 17 OPM %76.4479.20 -PBDT472.13427.36 10 PBT189.57228.48 -17 NP163.21208.21 -22

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 14:29 IST

