JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty hovers near 17,900; Adani Ports tumbles over 6%
Business Standard

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 171.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 37.40% to Rs 312.28 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 171.26% to Rs 32.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.40% to Rs 312.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 227.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales312.28227.28 37 OPM %16.019.69 -PBDT52.1423.46 122 PBT43.6215.55 181 NP32.8512.11 171

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 13:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU