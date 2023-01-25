Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 171.26% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 37.40% to Rs 312.28 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 171.26% to Rs 32.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.40% to Rs 312.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 227.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales312.28227.28 37 OPM %16.019.69 -PBDT52.1423.46 122 PBT43.6215.55 181 NP32.8512.11 171
