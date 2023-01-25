Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 171.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.40% to Rs 312.28 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 171.26% to Rs 32.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.40% to Rs 312.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 227.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.312.28227.2816.019.6952.1423.4643.6215.5532.8512.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)