Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 98.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.23% to Rs 11836.38 croreNet profit of Indian Bank rose 98.77% to Rs 1454.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 731.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 19.23% to Rs 11836.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9927.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income11836.389927.36 19 OPM %50.4946.59 -PBDT1566.74813.93 92 PBT1566.74813.93 92 NP1454.16731.58 99
