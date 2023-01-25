Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 98.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.23% to Rs 11836.38 crore

Net profit of Indian Bank rose 98.77% to Rs 1454.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 731.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 19.23% to Rs 11836.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9927.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11836.389927.3650.4946.591566.74813.931566.74813.931454.16731.58

