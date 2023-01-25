JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Benchmarks trade with deep cuts; pharma shares decline
Business Standard

Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 98.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 19.23% to Rs 11836.38 crore

Net profit of Indian Bank rose 98.77% to Rs 1454.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 731.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 19.23% to Rs 11836.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9927.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income11836.389927.36 19 OPM %50.4946.59 -PBDT1566.74813.93 92 PBT1566.74813.93 92 NP1454.16731.58 99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 14:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU