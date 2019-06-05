Employment generation is focus for next five years: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

-
ALSO READ
Employment generation in rural areas to be the focus area: Food Processing Minister Badal
Govt to soon launch scheme to promote micro-food processing units: Badal
BJD promises KALIA aid to 25 lakh more farmers
KALIA emerged as pioneering scheme across country: Odisha CM
Assam's Rameshwar Teli addresses press conference in New Delhi
-
Gram Samriddhi Yojana with World Bank assistance to be launched soonUnion Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal has stated that for the next five years employment generation is going to be major focus, especially in rural areas, so that children of farmers do not have to look for employment elsewhere. Farmers should turn into job creators from being job seekers.
She informed that Ministry was working on Gram Samriddhi Yojana with World Bank which is going to be launched soon. The programme will focus on micro enterprises with capitalization of less than 10 lakh rupees. Speaking about the programme she said the aim is to target small farmers and the Ministry will aim to facilitate creation of 60 to 70 thousand such units within a short time. The pilot project will be done in four states and initiative will be expanded subsequently.
Stressing on her focus areas further, the Minister added NBFC to provide funds for Food Processing Sector will also be my focus. I will also push for a National Food Processing Policy which I had presented in the last day of the last session. She highlighted that World Food India is almost here and it will be bigger and better than last time. I will soon take a review meeting of Officers to understand the progress that has happened in the past few months.
The Minister welcomed the new Minister of State Rameswar Teli and said that she hoped that with his arrival, food processing sector in North East will get a boost. North East has a tremendous potential and it will be one of her focus geographies henceforth.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU