Employment generation is focus for next five years: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Gram Yojana with assistance to be launched soon

for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal has stated that for the next five years employment generation is going to be major focus, especially in rural areas, so that children of farmers do not have to look for employment elsewhere. Farmers should turn into job creators from being job seekers.

She informed that Ministry was working on Gram Yojana with which is going to be launched soon. The programme will focus on micro enterprises with capitalization of less than 10 lakh rupees. Speaking about the programme she said the aim is to target small farmers and the Ministry will aim to facilitate creation of 60 to 70 thousand such units within a short time. The pilot project will be done in four states and initiative will be expanded subsequently.

Stressing on her focus areas further, the added NBFC to provide funds for will also be my focus. I will also push for a National Food Processing Policy which I had presented in the last day of the last session. She highlighted that World Food India is almost here and it will be bigger and better than last time. I will soon take a review meeting of Officers to understand the progress that has happened in the past few months.

The welcomed the new Rameswar Teli and said that she hoped that with his arrival, in North East will get a boost. North East has a tremendous potential and it will be one of her focus geographies henceforth.

