Employment In Major Sectors Trending Up According To Quarterly Employment Survey

The employment across nine sectors of the economy stood at 3.10 crore in the July-September 2021 quarter, increasing by 2 lakh from the July-September 2021 quarter, according to labour ministry data released Monday. As per Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) report released by minister Bhupender Yadav, the total employment in 9 sectors in April-June 2021 was 3.08 crore. Of the total employment estimated in the selected nine sectors, Manufacturing accounted for nearly 39%, followed by Education with 22% and Health as well as IT/BPOs sectors both around 10%.
Trade and Transport sectors engaged 5.3% and 4.6% of the total estimated workers respectively. It is pertinent to mention that percentage for the IT/BPO sector in Quarter 1 was only 7. A total of 23.5% of all the establishments were registered under the Companies Act, this percentage was as high as 82.8% in IT / BPO, 51.2% in Construction, 42.8% in Manufacturing, 36.4% in Transport, 32.1% in Trade and 23.8% in financial services. One-fourth of the establishments were operating as registered societies, 53.9% were registered under the Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 and 27.8% under Shops & commercial Establishments Act, 1958.
