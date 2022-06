eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 45.16% in the March 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.38% to Rs 45.39 crore

Net profit of eMudhra rose 45.16% to Rs 10.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales rose 16.38% to Rs 45.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 39.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021.

For the full year,net profit rose 137.17% to Rs 41.41 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 17.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Sales rose 38.79% to Rs 182.64 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 131.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Mar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Sales45.3939.00 16 182.64131.59 39 OPM %40.5431.56 -37.0730.34 - PBDT16.6711.43 46 63.5339.95 59 PBT13.728.94 53 50.4631.18 62 NP10.807.44 45 41.4117.46 137

