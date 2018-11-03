Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.97 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat announces Rs 10 crore assistance for flood-hit Kerala
Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit rises 6.25% in the March 2018 quarter
Gujarat Ambuja Exports standalone net profit rises 58.26% in the September 2018 quarter
Gujarat Pipavav Port standalone net profit declines 15.40% in the June 2018 quarter
Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit declines 8.23% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs -0.30 croreNet Loss of Gujarat State Financial Corporation reported to Rs 27.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 29.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales reported to Rs -0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales-0.301.93 PL OPM %653.3316.06 -PBDT-31.67-29.42 -8 PBT-31.67-29.42 -8 NP-27.97-29.01 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU