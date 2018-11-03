JUST IN
Alembic standalone net profit rises 4.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Link Pharma Chem standalone net profit rises 91.67% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 44.96% to Rs 8.19 crore

Net profit of Link Pharma Chem rose 91.67% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 44.96% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales8.195.65 45 OPM %11.8412.21 -PBDT0.810.56 45 PBT0.590.35 69 NP0.460.24 92

