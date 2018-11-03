Link Pharma Chem standalone net profit rises 91.67% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Link Pharma Chem standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the June 2018 quarter
Denis Chem Lab reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.16 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Strides Pharma Science reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.30 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Strides Pharma Science reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.70 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Bliss GVS Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.72 crore in the March 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 44.96% to Rs 8.19 croreNet profit of Link Pharma Chem rose 91.67% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 44.96% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales8.195.65 45 OPM %11.8412.21 -PBDT0.810.56 45 PBT0.590.35 69 NP0.460.24 92
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU