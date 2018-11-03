3P Land Holdings standalone net profit declines 4.35% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of 3P Land Holdings declined 4.35% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.030.03 0 OPM %-233.33-300.00 -PBDT0.240.26 -8 PBT0.220.24 -8 NP0.220.23 -4
