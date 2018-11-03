Yuken India standalone net profit rises 52.42% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 29.77% to Rs 71.23 croreNet profit of Yuken India rose 52.42% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 29.77% to Rs 71.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 54.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales71.2354.89 30 OPM %8.189.46 -PBDT5.474.25 29 PBT4.663.49 34 NP3.462.27 52
