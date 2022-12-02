Ashiana Housing gains on inking pact for Jaipur group housing project

Ashiana Housing rose 2.48% to Rs 149 after the company entered into an agreement to develop a group housing project with approximate saleable area of 4.00 lakh sq. ft at Murlipura in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Headquartered in New Delhi, Ashiana Housing is a real estate development company.

On a consolidated basis, Ashiana Housing reported net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in Q2 September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 5.74 crore in Q2 September 2021. Net sales rose 46.46% YoY to Rs 84.96 crore in Q2 September 2022.

