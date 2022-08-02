Metal shares edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 103.1 points or 0.56% at 18290.63 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.86%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.73%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.71%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.16%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.06%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 0.65%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.13%).

On the other hand, JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.04%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.63%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.32%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 114.84 or 0.2% at 58000.66.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.3 points or 0.31% at 17286.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 70.83 points or 0.26% at 27526.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.7 points or 0.31% at 8612.04.

On BSE,1885 shares were trading in green, 1406 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

