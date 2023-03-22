Energy shares edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 0.71 points or 0.01% at 7477.3 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (down 2%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 2%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.68%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.67%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 1.38%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.15%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.92%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.87%), and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 0.64%).

On the other hand, Asian Energy Services Ltd (up 4.85%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 4.46%), and Deep Industries Ltd (up 3.59%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 112.02 or 0.19% at 58186.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.2 points or 0.21% at 17142.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 170.38 points or 0.63% at 27204.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.15 points or 0.51% at 8586.86.

On BSE,2067 shares were trading in green, 1324 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

