Energy shares edge lower

-
ALSO READ
Sensex below 60,000 level, oil & gas stocks decline
Nifty slides below 17,900 level; oil & gas stocks tumble
Sensex jumps 383 pts, oil and gas shares advance
Barometers traded with steep cuts; oil & gas stocks fall for 3rd day
Petronet LNG records PAT of Rs 744 crore in Q2 FY23; LNG volumes down 20% YoY
-
Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 0.71 points or 0.01% at 7477.3 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (down 2%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 2%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.68%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.67%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 1.38%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.15%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.92%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.87%), and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 0.64%).
On the other hand, Asian Energy Services Ltd (up 4.85%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 4.46%), and Deep Industries Ltd (up 3.59%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 112.02 or 0.19% at 58186.7.
The Nifty 50 index was up 35.2 points or 0.21% at 17142.7.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 170.38 points or 0.63% at 27204.71.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.15 points or 0.51% at 8586.86.
On BSE,2067 shares were trading in green, 1324 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU