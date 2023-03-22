Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 8.04 points or 0.02% at 38054.85 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.8%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.66%), Titan Company Ltd (down 0.25%), Blue Star Ltd (down 0.04%), and Havells India Ltd (down 0%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.59%), Sheela Foam Ltd (up 0.8%), and Voltas Ltd (up 0.76%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 112.02 or 0.19% at 58186.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.2 points or 0.21% at 17142.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 170.38 points or 0.63% at 27204.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.15 points or 0.51% at 8586.86.

On BSE,2067 shares were trading in green, 1324 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

