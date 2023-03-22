Sula Vineyards jumps as foreign broker initiates coverage

Sula Vineyards rose 5.44% to Rs 359.40 after a foreign broker initiated coverage on the stock on Tuesday with a 'buy' ratingand a 12-month price target of Rs 475.

Based on the ruling market price, the price target of Rs 475, implies a potential upside of 32% for the stock.

According to the broker, the global consumer shift towards the low-alcohol beverage segment and a healthy operating margin plays in favour of Sula Vineyards. The company has strong backend capabilities and a pan Indian distribution market and its ability to invest in its own premium brand is a key for the long term.

Over the next two years, brokerage expects Sula's revenue to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% and EPS growth of 18.5%. Change in wine incentives schemes remains a key regulatory risk, it added.

Sula Vineyards is principally engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of premium wine and other alcoholic beverages.

Sula Vineyards' consolidated net profit jumped 15.5% to Rs 39.28 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 34.02 crore recorded in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) stood at Rs 190.75 crore in Q3 FY23, registering a growth of 11.7% from Rs 170.75 crore recorded in the same period last fiscal.

The stock debuted on the bourses on 22 December 2022. The scrip was listed at a price of Rs 358, representing a a premium of 0.28% as compared to the initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 357.

Sula Vineyards CEO Rajeev Samant on 17 March, 2023, said, "The 2023 grape harvest is shaping up to be excellent in terms of quantity as well as quality. The unseasonal rainfall in March has had minimal impact on the wine grapes, which tends to be much more resilient to inclement weather than table grapes, and our state of the art new 2 million litre cellar facility at Domaine Dindori is up and running in time to receive the record grape tonnage. This is the third consecutive excellent harvest, putting us in a great position to meet the expected increase in demand for our wines in FY24."

Meanwhile, the company has started the search for a CFO to replace out-going CFO Bittu Varghese and has given the mandate to reputed executive search firm Accord India for the same

Samant further added, "I am also proud to announce that our Dindori Reserve Shiraz and Sula Riesling have been selected to be served on board Vistara, India's most premium airline, which is a testament to the quality of our wines."

In other news, the company has recently given up the sole import agency of Beluga Vodka, the last imported spirit in its portfolio, and will henceforth focus only on wines.

