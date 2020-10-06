Energy shares ease

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 17.82 points or 0.28% at 6305.75 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 5.13%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.53%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.35%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.33%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.94%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.86%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.37%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.21%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 8.77%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 5.14%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 4.06%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 357.39 or 0.92% at 39331.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 90.95 points or 0.79% at 11594.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 54.01 points or 0.36% at 15081.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.18 points or 0.36% at 5004.45.

On BSE,1416 shares were trading in green, 1143 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

