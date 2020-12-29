Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 35.8 points or 0.59% at 6042.28 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 2.6%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 2.32%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.71%),Goa Carbon Ltd (down 1.41%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.31%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.75%), Oil India Ltd (down 0.63%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.63%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.59%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.8%), Adani Gas Ltd (up 1.64%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.59%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 229.38 or 0.48% at 47583.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 46.8 points or 0.34% at 13920.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 27.56 points or 0.15% at 17966.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.96 points or 0.03% at 5921.77.

On BSE,1421 shares were trading in green, 1455 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

